NoDepositRewards looked at popular beaches and the total number of hashtagged posts for each, beach before ranking each destination from most to least Instagrammable.
Blackpool Beach came in fourth place with 120,092 hashtagged posts. Home to Blackpool Pleasure Beach amusement park, the beach attracts around 20 million visitors per year, and the amusement park is the second most visited attraction in the UK outside of London.
The hashtag #blackpoolpleasurebeach was used the most frequently on Instagram, featuring on 84,424 posts, followed by #blackpoolbeach (32,287 posts), and #blackpoolseafront (3,381 posts).
Morecambe Beach came in sixth place with 89,621 hashtagged posts. Last year, the The Telegraph has named Morecambe beach 13th in its top 20, pointing out the beauty locals already know. The Telegraph article said: “Lancashire’s seaside towns look out onto big skies and the Irish sea – both grey as often as blue – and massive Saharas of sandy beach. Silting and changing currents mean tides rarely venture in, which is great for power kites and moody photos, less so for bathing.
“Morecambe is a different kettle of cockles, with the water coming up to the prom twice a day and then drawing back to the sea. This brings other benefits besides a quick dip close to where you left the car.
“The foreshore is a haven for birds and the sands left behind by the retreating tide are a whirl of shifting patterns, framed by the southern fells of the Lake District.
“No wonder Turner painted Morecambe Bay during his Cumbria trip. The statue of Eric Morecambe shows the country’s favourite comic in his “Bring Me Sunshine” dance-pose, with binoculars dangling. That’s Morecambe: fun, feathered things and nostalgically harking back past times.”
In April 2023, TimeOut media placed Morecambe at number 28 in its ‘handpicked guide to the UK’s finest beaches’ –the only Lancashire beach to make the cut.