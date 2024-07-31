The Lancashire athletes representing Team GB during the Paris 2024 Olympics

For the next month, thousands of athletes will be competing in an array of sports, representing 206 countries.
Paris will be the centrepiece for the games, but events will also be spread across France with 16 cities to play host.
Among those countries represented is Great Britain, who who have taken around 327 athletes.
Among them are six representatives from Lancashire!
So if you happen to be an athletics fan and want to support our local athletes, check out our gallery below:
1. Holly Bradshaw
Holly Bradshaw, 32, from Preston, finally stepped onto the Olympic podium in Tokyo after finishing sixth in London and fifth in Rio. The pole vaulter finished third in the women's pole vault final to claim Britain's first ever Olympic medal in the discipline. At the 2021 UK Athletics Championships, Bradshaw joined an elite club of female vaulters to have cleared 4.90m, a national record mark since improved upon by Molly Caudery. | Barrington Coombs/Getty Images
2. Ross Cullen
Ross Cullen, 23, from Preston, has a wealth of international experience, and was selected as a travelling reserve for both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games. Cullen discovered BMX racing at the age of six when he was inspired by his local BMX track in Preston. | Barrington Coombs/Getty Images
3. Charley Davison
Mum-of-three Charley Davison, 30, from Blackpool, went to her first Olympics after a seven-year hiatus from boxing. Davison, a youth European gold and world silver medallist, took a step back from the sport when she was 19 after becoming pregnant with her son Arnell. At the 2023 European Games in Poland, Davison clinched bronze in the women's 54kg event, clinching herself a spot at Paris 2024. | Barrington Coombs/Getty Images
4. Patrick Dever
Patrick Dever, 27, from Preston, will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Mo Farah by running in the 5,000 and 10,000m races at Paris 2024. Dever met the Olympic 5,000m standard when he clocked 13:04.05 in Boston earlier this year and sealed his spot by finishing second at the UK Athletics Championships in June behind James West. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics
