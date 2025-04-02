1 . Kyah Barton

Kyah Barton killed a man and seriously injured two others after crashing into a tree in Ansdell. The Toyota Landcruiser left Blackpool Road before going down an embankment on September 14, 2023. Barton was arrested at the scene, and once in custody, gave a breath sample of 47 - legal limit is 35. Barton, 19, of Ramsgate Road, Lytham, admitted to having consumed three drinks that evening. He was jailed for two years and four months. | Lancashire Police