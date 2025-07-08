They were convicted of a variety of offenses, including rape, theft, drug dealing and violent crimes.
Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour in our community.
1. Gary Wanless
Gary Wanless sexually abused a girl when she was a child and again when she was a teenager. Wanless, 50, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe, appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was sentenced for two separate offences involving the same victim. Wanless was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison with a year on an extended licence | Lancashire Police
2. Robert Williams
Robert Williams was caught with £100,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash during a motorway stop on the M6. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property. Williams, 34, of Tonacliffe Road, Whitworth, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court. | Cumbria Police
3. Andrew Phillips
Andrew Phillips endangered the life of a seriously ill baby and assaulted three NHS workers during a chaotic outburst at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Phillips, 26, of Grange Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault causing actual bodily harm and affray. He was sentenced to an extended prison term totalling 54 months at Preston Crown Court. | Lancashire Police
4. Hafiz Razaq and Ross Gardner
Lancashire Police arrested Hafiz Razaq (pictured left) and Ross Gardner after they were caught after using an encrypted global communication service used by criminals to arrange the sale of a deadly handgun. Razaq, 40, of Chorley Road, Walton le Dale was jailed for six and a half years after he was convicted of conspiracy to acquire prohibited weapon. Gardner, 37, of Garstang Road, Preston, was jailed for 18 and a half years after he was convicted of the same offence and drug offences. | Lancashire Police