India, Switzerland and Italy will battle it out over the three free events which will take place on the Tower Festival Headland on Saturday 16 and Saturday 30 September, and Friday 20 October.

The three nations who will compete in this year’s World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool have been revealed.

The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the firework displays, all synchronised to music, being launched from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.

This year’s event will open on Saturday 16 September with a display by the Azan Morani Fireworks (AMFQ) team – marking the first time an Indian fireworks company has performed in the UK.

The show will be designed by Azan Morani who has designed and programmed some of the largest and most complex shows in the world.

The company was founded in 1937 and has since delivered some of the most prestigious events in India, using state-of-the-art firing and design technology.

A spokesperson for AMFW said they were “ecstatic and honoured” to make history by putting on the first Indian pyrotechnics display in the UK.

Week Two on Saturday 30 September, will see the Swiss pyrotechnics company, SUGYP, take centre-stage.

Established in 1967, SUGYP, is one of Switzerland’s major pyrotechnics companies, putting on displays all across Europe, as well as competing in international festivals in the Philippines, Macau, Vietnam and Canada.

Each year, the company makes more than 150 shows for Swiss National Day celebrations and has displayed at major events including the Americas Cup and the Lyon Festival of Lights.

The final performance, by Italian fireworks company Pirotecnica Soldi, will take place on the evening of Friday 20 October, to coincide with the launch of this year’s annual Lightpool Festival in Blackpool.

The company was founded by Francesco Soldi in 1869 as a response to architects who wanted to illuminate the facades of churches and buildings on special occasions. Since then, generation after generation has continued a tradition of handcrafting fireworks, which are still made for displays at its factory in Florence.

The team has participated in many International Fireworks competitions including Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, France, Great Britain and Canada. They last performed in Blackpool in 1999.