The beauty queen and the miner make a sparkling combination as Burnley couple celebrate diamond anniversary

Love is still sparkling after 60 years of wedded bliss for Burnley couple Peter and Dorothy Munro.

Dorothy was just 19 and Peter 24 when the couple tied the knot 60 years ago at St John's Church in Burnley followed by a reception at the now demolished Derby Hotel which used to be sited at Gannow Top.

The Munros on their wedding day 60 years ago

The couple,who met at the former Empress ballroom, set up home in Burnley and went on to have a son Neil and two daughters, Janice and Beverley. Dorothy worked as a home help and and chemist's shop assistant in Burnley while Peter, who is now 84, worked as a miner at Huncoat and Hapton Valley pits.

Dorothy (79) made the headlines in the Burnley Express when she was crowned the Queen of Clubs in a beauty contest run by the Colne and Burnley branch of the Club and Institute Union.

Dorothy said: "The club entered me because my daughter worked behind the bar.

"I didn't think I stood a chance as I was 40 at the time and already a grandma! And the next youngest contestant to me was 25."

But Dorothy won the title and still has the newspaper clipping featuring a photograph of her holding her trophy.

After Hapton pit closed the couple moved to Prestatyn in North Wales after Peter got a job working at Point of Ayr colliery. Dorothy found work as a chambermaid at Pontin's Grand Hotel before spending nine years working as a domestic at Prestatyn police station.

The couple, who believe that honesty and understanding is the key to long lasting happiness, returned to Burnley 18 years ago and now live in the Padiham Road area.

They threw an anniversary party for their family, including their seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham.

Many friends and family also made the journey from the Munro's second home in Wales to be at the celebration.

Among the cards and gifts the couple received was a telegram from the Queen congratulating them on their special day.