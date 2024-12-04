The 25 happiest places to live in the North West revealed including Chorley, Lancaster and Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 19:17 BST

The happiest places to live in the North West have been revealed!

The town of Kendal in Cumbria has been crowned the happiest place to live in the North West in Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home Index.

Now in its 13th year, Rightmove’s surveyed over 35,000 people across Great Britain to find out exactly what they love (or don’t love) about where they live.

The survey measures how residents feel about their local area across 15 key happiness factors.

These range from the sense of togetherness within the community and access to green spaces, to the feeling of belonging that a place fosters.

So, what does it take to make people happy with where they live? According to the survey, it’s a mix of things, like:

  • A welcoming community where you can truly be yourself
  • Access to nature, such as local countryside, or National Parks
  • Practical things, like nearby schools, doctors, and shops

Take a look at how other areas in the North West ranked in our gallery below:

Regional rank: 1 | National rank: 15

1. Kendal

Regional rank: 1 | National rank: 15 | Kendal Environs

Regional rank: 2 | National rank: 17

2. Chorley

Regional rank: 2 | National rank: 17 | John S Turner

Regional rank: 3 | National rank: 29

3. Altrincham

Regional rank: 3 | National rank: 29 | Cnbrb

Regional rank: 4 | National rank: 34

4. Chester

Regional rank: 4 | National rank: 34 | Alex Liivet

