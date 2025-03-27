The 14 areas of Lancashire where you're most or least likely to be burgled

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that 22,006 residential break-ins have been recorded by Lancashire Constabulary in the last three years - the third-highest figure reported out of 32 UK Police Forces, behind only London and the West Midlands.
Of the 7,190 home invasions logged last year, a staggering 30 per cent were classed as ‘aggravated burglary’ - meaning a weapon was involved.
Lancashire Police also revealed the region’s home burglary hotspots in 2024.
Take a look at the pages below, to see where your home ranks. Areas ranked from safest to least safe, according to figures from LegalExpert.co.uk