The 14 areas of Lancashire where you're most or least likely to be burgled

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that 22,006 residential break-ins have been recorded by Lancashire Constabulary in the last three years - the third-highest figure reported out of 32 UK Police Forces, behind only London and the West Midlands.

Of the 7,190 home invasions logged last year, a staggering 30 per cent were classed as ‘aggravated burglary’ - meaning a weapon was involved.

Lancashire Police also revealed the region’s home burglary hotspots in 2024.

Take a look at the pages below, to see where your home ranks. Areas ranked from safest to least safe, according to figures from LegalExpert.co.uk

1 . 14 Ribble Valley There were 187 recorded burglaries in the whole of the Ribble Valley in 2024. | Google Photo Sales

2 . 13 Rossendale Rossendale was the second least affected area, with 242 burglaries in 2024 | Google Photo Sales

3 . 12 Fylde Fylde had a reported 253 burglaries in 2024. | Fylde Council Photo: Fylde Council Photo Sales