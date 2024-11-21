Nationally, London’s Liverpool Street station retained its title as Great Britain's most used railway station in 2023-24, while Denton in Greater Manchester was Great Britain's least used station at 54 entries and exits.

Other badly-used stations in the North West include Ince and Elton (86), Reddish South (128) Clifton, Manchester (202), Ardwick (396), Hoscar (800), Nethertown (1,030), Sankey For Penketh (1,362), Braystones (1,532) and Salwick (1,548).

The busiest stations in England outside of London were Birmingham New Street (33.3m), Manchester Piccadilly (25.8m) and Leeds (24.9m).

Feras Alshaker, Director, Planning and Performance at the Office of Rail and Road, said: “These statistics provide crucial insights for passengers, the rail industry and its stakeholders and demonstrate clearly how travel patterns are changing across the country.”

The most used North West stations are displayed below.

1 . Services in and out of Stockport station have bee affected Stockport Station saw 3.8m exits and entries. | Maps Photo Sales

2 . Chester Railway Station saw 4.7m exits and entries. Chester Railway Station saw 4.7m exits and entries. | Google Photo: google Photo Sales

3 . Preston railway station Preston railway station saw 4.8m exits and entries. | Google Photo Sales