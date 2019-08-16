Teenager who stole jackets worth £500 caught by Burnley shop worker he went to school with court hears

A teenager, who pinched jackets to the tune of almost £500, was caught by a Burnley shop worker who had been at school with him, a court heard.

Kyle Carter put on one jacket, put another in a plastic bag and and took a third before he ran out of the store.

The assistant, who had recognised the defendant, chased Carter and recovered the three jackets. The 19-year-old defendant was compliant, returned to the shop and waited for the police. He fully admitted the offence.

Burnley magistrates were told homeless Carter had four offences on his record, all committed this year.

The latest was committed during a community order and in breach of two conditional discharges, imposed for a public order offence and common assault.

Mr David Norman, defending Carter, said he was suffering from a form of psychosis and for the last six months had been prescribed medication, which he injected every two weeks.

The solicitor continued:” He says it results in him hearing voices and in particular in relation to this offence. “

The defendant, of Mitella Street, Burnley, admitted theft of two black and one grey Armani bubble jackets, to the value of £470, belonging to Scotts. He will be sentenced next Tuesday (August 20th) and was given unconditional bail.