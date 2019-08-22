Tears of joy for successful GCSE students at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College

Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College student Eleanor Latham was on Cloud Nine after achieving a magnificent nine Grade 9’s in her GCSE’s along with an 8.

Eleanor, the Deputy Head Girl last year, admitted it was a lot to take in, saying: "I am shocked and overwhelmed to be honest.

(Left to right) Rosie Railton, Francesca Dawes and Annabelle Uttley with their GCSE results

“I have done much better than I expected.”

Eleanor has been a star at Blessed Trinity, winning a national award in public speaking when she was 14 from the English Speaking Board.

She was one of just five students around the country to receive ESB’s highest commendation of Young Speaker of the Year. However Eleanor’s future lies in maths.

She said: “I want to study maths so I hope to go to St Christopher’s to study Maths, Further Maths, Spanish and possibly, Psychology.

Delight shows on the face of student Greg Worden.

“I want to study Maths at university, I like problem solving.”

Dancer Eleanor has embraced school life, taking part in all the shows including Bugsy Malone, Oliver and Grease.

She said: “Dancing has always been my hobby but Blessed Trinity has allowed me to do it all – academic competitions, sports and shows.”

Eleanor was one of 50 pupils at the school who received grade 9s.

Success for these students (from left to right) Sophie Cree, Mya Walker, Nadine Bergundo and Eleanor Latham.

Grade 9s are the equivalent to A*, with Blessed Trinity students awarded 12 Grade 9s in English, 10 in History and nine in Religious Studies, among others.

Nadine Bergundo was also celebrating as she achieved seven 9s and four 8s in her GCSE results and will now go onto Nelson and Colne College. Nadine said: "I am so pleased.

“I want to study Computer Science and Maths at A-Level and do something with them in the future.”

Mya Walker waltzed her way to success as she got two 9s in History and Dance as well as three 8s, four 7s and two 6s. She hopes to go to Clitheroe Grammar School to study Religious Studies, Maths, Drama and Psychology.

Ready to tackle the future is GCSE and Judo star Edward Burnie

She said: “I have cried as I am so shocked at how well I have done."

Greg Worden hopes to hit the right notes when he takes an A-level in music, among others.

Greg achieved one 9, five eights and three sevens in his GCSEs and said: “I am happy, I got the results I needed for sixth form so I am really pleased.”

Greg has acted and sung in all Blessed Trinity’s impressive shows and was the only Year 11 who starred in July’s production of Annie.

He said: “My priority is A level music and so I am going to BRGS, who have just had an extension to their music department and have the same software we use at Blessed Trinity.

“I will study English Literature and Religious Studies A-levels as well.

“It’s been great to be involved in all the shows. I have been a member of Burnley Youth Theatre since I was 10-years-old and the Performing Arts Department and Music Departments are really strong at Blessed Trinity.

“The music department, under Mr McArdle and Mr Hartnell, has come on in leaps and bounds since they have been here.

“I have also had the opportunity to take an extra GCSE in drama.”

Greg, along with fellow year 11 students Will Fort, Olivia Kelly and year nine Jimmy Fort, are in a band called The Cards.

Annabelle Uttley is a big hit in the cricketing world and hopes to combine her love of science and sport in her future career. Annabelle secured a nine in science and three eights among her successful results.

Lowerhouse Cricket Club wicket keeper and batsman Annabelle has played for Lancashire at Under 13 and Under 15 level and has just been selected to play for her county with the Under 17s.

She said: “I got involved in cricket through my brother and my uncle. I just enjoy it and it’s so satisfying when we win and play well.

“My aim is to play for England, with my favourite player Charlotte Edwards.”

Annabelle has her sights set on going to St Christopher’s to study A levels in Biology, Chemistry, Religious Studies and PE and she would like to be a nutritionist, combining science and sport and this united them both.

Holly Kehoe has been an all-rounder at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College – and has earned a prestigious scholarship.

Holly celebrated five 9s, three 8s and two sevens in her GCSEs and she has been offered a scholarship at Stonyhurst College to study biology and maths.

She said: “It was tough as I had to do some on-line tests, an interview and then an exam in both subjects.

“I went into it open-minded so I was surprised when I got an offer. I hope to study A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Psychology.

“I want to study medicine at Imperial College in London as I want to be a paediatrician. I am not sure what I will specialise in but I want to work with children.”

Holly has starred at netball at Blessed Trinity, playing regularly for Lancashire at Goal Defence or Goalkeeper.

“The next step is to attend trials for Manchester Thunder which is something I will look into.”

Edward Burnie is an England judo star but his ultimate aim is to work with computers.

Edward has been a member of Bacup Judo Club for many years and picked up a silver medal in the National Under 50kg category at Birmingham recently.

He will go to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year representing Team GB in the Under 60kg Junior and Cadets.

He has been called up to the last three England squads and has competed all over Europe.

Edward said:“I started when I was five since my dad’s friend encouraged me to have a go and I have enjoyed competing at a high level.”

Away from judo, Edward is hoping to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and computing at Burnley College and celebrated a top Grade 9 in his Maths.

He added: “I want to do something with computers and maybe study physics at university. I will just see where it takes me.”