Tasty treat in store for Burnley Market

A new 'food hub' has opened in Burnley Market Hall as part of wider work to develop the market.

The Market Kitchen was officially unveiled by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs .

The Mayor said: “We are all confident that the Market Kitchen will be a huge success. I have no doubt that residents will be coming through the doors and enjoying the very tasty delights on offer and I wish the Market Kitchen every success for the future.”

Visitors can now enjoy a tasty selection of foods from around the world and sit in a modern new food court with their families and friends.

This is phase one of a larger project to create a unique dining experience in Burnley. The second pahse will be completed next month when the existing hot food traders will move opposite the new food court to brand new units.

Coun. Asif Raja, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “Burnley Market is continuing to expand its food offer, giving visitors the opportunity to try a wide variety of food from various parts of the world. It’s about offering people a variety of tastes they might not normally be able to experience elsewhere.”

A massive amount of the work has been done by market staff in clearing, preparing and creating both the new seating area and the new food units.