Talented Burnley youngsters take theatre world by storm in stunning production of hit West End musical

A smash hit production of the best selling musical Les Miserables has taken the theatre world by storm this week.

The production, by Burnley based Basics Junior Theatre School, has been a sell out every night and audiences have been raving about the talent of the young cast who are between the ages of eight and 18.

The dedicated youngsters, who have been hailed as the "stars of the future" have devoted hours of rehearsal time to the show under the guidance of director Richard Sanderson.

And the opening night on Tuesday at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne won a standing ovation.

The terrific response to the show, which ends its run tomorrow with a matinee and evening show, has left the young cast "simply shell shocked" according to Andy Cooke who is head of Basics.

He said: " I would like to thank our audiences for being simply amazing.

"For a cast so young seeing their audience on their feet for standing ovations will be remembered for a very long time."

The production was given a glowing review in online publication North West End by Katie Leicester who said the cast delivered a "first class performance." She also said that Aaron George's portrayal of the lead character Marius was "the most believable and heart warming version of the character I have seen in the last three decades."

Social media has been swamped with praise the cast and some of the glowing comments include:

"Fantastic show as usual Andy. They should all be proud of what they do and have huge talent and amazing voices. The juniors were fabulous and are stars of the future." (Andrea Walk Burnley)

"It was absolutely fantastic, congratulations on an amazing first night you were all brilliant and well deserving of the standing ovation." (Jeff Pearson)

" Bravo Bravo! What a tremendous display of amazing and wonderful young talent, a superb production with a fantastic orchestra. Standing ovation was truly justified tonight." (Susan Chadwick)

" What a fantastic evening. I'm flabbergasted by the amazing talent and performance you all gave this evening. I laughed, cried, clapped and cheered. Thank you all for an evening I will remember. (Lindsay Gaskell)

"Tonight was absolutely fabulous - worthy of West End status! Powerful performances that rendered me speechless. Congratulations on an incredible first night! (Helen Swansbury)

" I don't recognise half the cast. The make up and costumes are incredible. (Lucy Gilbert)

"Fantastic show well done guys." (Diane Boult)

" Absolutely fantastic! Well done everyone." (Jem Vaughan)

The cast are: Reuben Khan (Valjean) Harrison Newsham (Javert) Madeliene Callaghan-Aunger (Cosette) Toby Cooke (Enjolras) Anna Hunt (Eponine) Millie Green (Fantine) Emily Herbert (Madame Thernardier) Will Toye (Bishop) Jackson Palmer (foreman/Courfeyrac) Jay Murray (Bamatabois and Combeferre) Jack Roche (Feuilly) Aidan Cross (Jolly and Les Gles) Charles Goodwill (Grantaire and Montparnasse)

Tobyn Thorpe, Hughie Higginson (Gavroche) Grace Tomlinson, Darcie Brown (young Eponine) Suki Holt, Isobel Parker (young Cosette).

There are a few tickets left for the matinee show, for more information go to basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk.