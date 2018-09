Stunning aerial photographs of two popular Burnley landmarks have been captured by one of the nation's top drone photographers.

Sean O'Donoghue from Lytham photographed Turf Moor, the home of Burnley Football Club, and moor-top sculpture The Singing Ringing Tree, from on high.

Turf Moor

The highly respected photographer is now about to embark on a journey across the UK to photograph other distinctive landmarks using his drone.