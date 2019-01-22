Study shows one in five Burnley babies born to single parents

One in five Burnley babies are born to single parents, new data reveals, prompting a single parent charity to say that despite reports debunking the concept that having just one parent negatively impacts children, lone parents still face stigmatisation.

Office for National Statistics figures show that 152 babies were registered by just one parent in Burnley, with a further 79 having two parents living at different homes making a total of 231 children being raised by single parents in 2017 – 19% of the births in Burnley.

Across England, 52% of babies were registered by parents who were married or in a same-sex civil partnerships, in line with the average for the UK, while in Burnley, it was just 41%.

Rosie Ferguson, chief executive of single parent charity Gingerbread, said single parents' aspirations for their children may be thwarted by circumstances out of their control, explaining: "The majority of single parents work, but many are still locked out of the secure, flexible employment opportunities they need in order to provide for their children.

"Low-paid and insecure jobs, as well as the lack of affordable childcare, mean that some single parents struggle to put food on the table for their children," she added. "The Government must work with Jobcentres, employers and childcare providers to ensure that work genuinely provides a route out of poverty.

"We need to strengthen the system of support for single parents to provide a decent standard of living for them and their children."

There were 469 babies born to couples who were living together but not married - 39% of the total. When counted alongside those who are married or in a civil partnership, it means that 81% of babies in Burnley were born to a family with two parents at home.

In 2017, there were 1,196 births: 627 boys and 569 girls. In 17 cases, mothers in Burnley went into labour at home.