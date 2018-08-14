Study: Burnley locals would flog family heirloom for average of £281.14

'Keep it in the family' is clearly an aphorism not favoured by Burnley locals, with a new study revealing that locals would sell a family heirloom for just £281.14.

The survey, carried out by vintage jewellery retailer, William May, has revealed that while the average price at which people would sell a precious heirloom across the North West is £363.21, in Burnley the threshold is over £80 lower.

Over 50% of Brits would not feel guilty about hocking those ancient earrings or that hand-crafted artisinal tea cosy so preciously coveted by your great-great granny, while nearly one in three would do so without even checking with their loved ones first.

"It’s perhaps no real surprise that when there’s a choice between having cash in your hand to spend on something useful, or having an old object just sitting around," said a spokesperson from William May. "People would rather make money off a family heirloom.

"However, certain things, like jewellery, can of course still be used and re-purposed – gems can be reset, rings can be resized – to hopefully be enjoyed by a new generation," they added. "And vintage jewellery is very fashionable!"

Across the country, the compensation necessary to part with such sentimental objects is £441.76, and while Burnley's cash-focused outlook on heirlooms is notable, they still have a ways to go to match the Welsh, who would part with their generational treasures for an average of just £279.84 - the lowest amount in the UK.

At the other end of the spectrum, Northern Ireland natives prize their nick-nacks far more highly, requiring £595.33 to say goodbye to their dusty old artefacts. And with 44% of sentimental Brits admitting that they have considered investing in a piece of jewellery so that it may be passed down as an heirloom, it appears Belfast may be the place to do it to keep it in the family.