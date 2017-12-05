Students honoured at awards evening

Talented high flyers, and students who have overcome adversity, were among those honoured at an awards night.

The Class of 2017 from Blessed Trinity RC College welcomed guest of honour Fr Brian Kealey, who left the parish earlier this year, and he spoke to them about how they are now making choices of real significance and to feel confident that they can overcome any challenges along the way thanks to their education at the school.

Prizes winners (from left to right) Harry McManus, Bethany Swaine and Naomi Hartley with Trevor Ireland, Grand Knight from the Knights of St Columbia, who sponsored one of the awards.

Among the special awards on the night was the Contribution to College Life Award, presented to deputy head boy Harry McManus who collected the Contribution to College Life award.

Bethany Swaine was awarded the Progress Award for exceeding expectations in her GCSE results while England Under 17 women's football captain Naomi Hartley earned the Specialist College Sports Award.

Hannah Rehman was awarded the Contribution to the Community prize while the Bishop Casartelli Award for Contribution to College Life went to Connor McKnight who, along with Lewis Holt, celebrated 100 % attendance from years seven to 11.

The Endeavour Award, for perseverence through difficult times, was collected by Chloe Presser and Caitlin Manley won the Humanities Award while the Sporting Commitment Award, in memory of former teacher Mick Ennis, went to star rugby player Anya Richmond.

Awards on the night were also presented to Jessedrie Tuzara, who finished runner-up in the National Key Stage Four Animation Award, and a Recognition of Heroism Award went to Max Ingham, after he saved his grandfather's life by giving CPR when he collapsed with a heart attack.

Paige Kerry, who celebrated a double nine - a Grade nine in English Language and English Literature - won the English Language and Sociology subject awards.

Headteacher Richard Varey said: "This group achieved some amazing results, they went through a journey together of ups and downs, but they are a fantastic group of young people who have great opportunities ahead of them."