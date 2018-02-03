Students heading for millionaires' row

This time next year the students at Padiham's Shuttleworth College could be millionaires!

They may not be in pounds but they could certainly in words after taking part inthe Accelerated Reader programme which was launched to develop students' reading and keep track of their reading ages.

Students take frequent quizzes which calculate their reading ages and they are then directed to the relevant books they can borrow from the school library.

Mason Eardley currently leads the way as he has read 963,618 words since September with Nicole Tipping close behind, having read 760,000.

Tyler Hayman has read a total of 28 books.

Teacher Roisin Morrison said: "Students keep track of the books they have read and each class competes to be top of the leaderboard, which is updated every term.

"Winning groups are rewarded with a group breakfast to celebrate their reading success as a class."

Nicole said: "I tend to read really thick books so I haven't read as many as others but I have read a lot of words!"

Tyler added: "I just love reading."

Pic: Nicole Tipping, Tyler Hayman and Mason Eardley