Students from Burnley school celebrate becoming word millionaires

St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley is celebrating as four of its pupils became millionaires - in words!

The school takes part in the Accelerated Reader Programme, where pupils read books and then answer quizzes to test their knowledge.

Year Six Mia Smith, Rebecca Howell, Scarlett Hacking and Isaac Driver have all read a million words since September.

The pupils can expect to read some new books as the school has also earned £55 worth of free books for their library from the Scholastic Book Club.