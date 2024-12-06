Northern Rail has issued a check before you travel notice for the weekend after The Met Office issued widespread weather warnings.

The warning comes after the Met Office issued red and yellow weather warnings for the UK as a result of Storm Darragh.

Northern Rail are advising people to check before they travel particularly in the North West as the last services of the day may be cancelled and this may lead to people not getting to their destination.

A Northern Rail spokesman said: “Due to forecasted severe weather all lines are disrupted.

“Train services running across the whole Northern network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or suspended.

“Disruption is expected until 2pm on Sunday.

“Services across the entire Northern network are expected to be disrupted due to forecasted severe weather. Storm Darragh is expected to bring significant rail disruption with heavy rain and wind.

“Customers are therefore advised to CHECK BEFORE YOU TRAVEL across all routes.”

To check if your journey if affected visit Northern Rail’s website here.