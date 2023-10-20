News you can trust since 1877
Storm Babet: high winds bring down 'dangerous' tree in Padiham woods

A walker has alerted fellow members of the public to a dangerous tree which was partly felled by high winds in Padiham today.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Mr Mark O’Dowd was walking in Grove Lane Woods in Padiham this afternoon with his dog when a tree came crashing down narrowly missing him.

Contacting the Burnley Express to alert others of the potential danger, he said: “I heard the weirdest of noises and a tree came crashing down narrowly missing me.

“Nobody at Burnley Council was around to report it to as number I was put through to was a voicemail.

Mark O'Dowd sent in this picture of a tree felled by winds which narrowly missed him in PadihamMark O'Dowd sent in this picture of a tree felled by winds which narrowly missed him in Padiham
Mark O'Dowd sent in this picture of a tree felled by winds which narrowly missed him in Padiham

“Two massive parts of the tree could come crashing down at any time and kill someone as tree is directly beside the walking path. I have attached pictures as l have no way of warning people to stay out of the woods.”

Storm Babet is currently lashing the region, prompting a yellow weather warning from the Met Office, indicating “a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain.”

