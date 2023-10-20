Storm Babet: high winds bring down 'dangerous' tree in Padiham woods
Mr Mark O’Dowd was walking in Grove Lane Woods in Padiham this afternoon with his dog when a tree came crashing down narrowly missing him.
Contacting the Burnley Express to alert others of the potential danger, he said: “I heard the weirdest of noises and a tree came crashing down narrowly missing me.
“Nobody at Burnley Council was around to report it to as number I was put through to was a voicemail.
“Two massive parts of the tree could come crashing down at any time and kill someone as tree is directly beside the walking path. I have attached pictures as l have no way of warning people to stay out of the woods.”
Storm Babet is currently lashing the region, prompting a yellow weather warning from the Met Office, indicating “a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain.”