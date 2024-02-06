Stoneyhurst pupil running the TCS London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke is currently studying A Levels at Stoneyhurst College and is one of the youngest to be accepted to run in the London Marathon. Luke is running to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of practical, emotional, and financial support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need. In 2021 their trained teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 66,000 people, from Second World War veterans to those who have served in more recent conflicts, or currently serving (both regulars and reserves), and their families.

