"Staggeringly compassionate" Burnley funeral director nominated for national award

A 27-year-old Burnley-based Co-op Funeral Director has been nominated for the national award of Best Bereavement Worker in the UK having started as an apprentice at the age of 20.

Annabel Davies is one of Co-op’s youngest female funeral directors having initially trained to be a beauty therapist before deciding she wanted to pursue a career in the funeral industry and joined Co-op Funeralcare, where her work has been recognised with a nomination at The Butterfly Awards in Kenilworth on October 27th.

The Butterfly Awards, now in its fifth year, recognises professionals working across a broad range of industries for the work they do supporting families through the loss of a baby, as well as recognises families for the strength and courage they show during a bereavement.

Annabel was nominated by Catherine and David Bailey, clients of Co-op Funeralcare in Burnley, after Catherine's daughter was tragically born asleep in 2017 after difficulties during pregnancy. Annabel was able to provide Catherine and her husband with a cuddle cot, which allowed them to take their daughter home and spend time with her before the funeral.

“Annabel's compassion for bereaved parents and dedication to supporting them in every way possible is truly staggering – we were very touched by her thoughtfulness and attention to detail," said Catherine. “Annabel went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that we got the support that we needed, and the perfect funeral for our precious baby Ella.

"We will always remember the difference she made to us as a family, during the absolute worst of times and this award would be a well-deserved recognition of the amazing work she has done for us and so many other families," she added.

Annabel Davies, Co-op Funeral Director, said: “I am truly touched and honoured to have been nominated for such a meaningful award. As Funeral Directors, we’re here to support people who are going through a heart breaking time.

"The Butterfly Awards are an important step to make people aware of the support available for people going through the loss of a child," she continued.

To find out more about Annabelle’s nomination and to vote for her as the UK’s best bereavement worker, please head to http://finleysfootprints.com/belledavies