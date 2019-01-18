Spark of success for booming Burnley based firm that has gone nationwide

Business is booming for a Burnley based electrical contractor that has gone nationwide and boosted its workforce.

Founded in 2003 Surdival Electrical Services has grown from having just a few employees to over 40 qualified electricians nationwide.

The company, which was launched by Mark Surdival, recently revamped Burnley's Asda store with the installation of the latest self-scanning stations.

Focusing on the retail sector, the firm’s portfolio of clients includes two other major supermarkets, Tesco and Morrisons.

The company has also solidified its local roots with its commitment to being a Burnley FC Business Hub member.

Mark Surdival said: “After a number of years working as an electrician, I decided to set up my own business in 2003.

"Surdival Electrical Services has steadily grown to be an industry leading contractor with my colleague’s stationed across the UK, providing solutions to an array of blue chip organisations.

“As well as high qualified and professional electrical specialists, we can provide labour on a labour only hourly basis. All our staff are trained to the highest standards and are available for both short and long-term electrical projects across many sectors including retail and construction.”