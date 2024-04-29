Sky’s the limit for Langho family as they celebrate life of mum Louise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While her husband Chris, a project manager for an engineering company, is getting ready for his skydiving debut this coming Sunday (5th May), he also lined up alongside sons Max (14) and Zach (11), both pupils at Billington’s St Augustine’s RC High School, to take part inRosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk in the Dark last Saturday (27th April).

The walk left Chorley and South Ribble Hospital at 8-15 pm to follow the A6 for 11 miles to the Royal Preston Hospital, which is where Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre, is located.

It was here that Louise, the leader of a Lancashire Constabulary safeguarding team, was referred for treatment following a diagnosis of skin cancer on 29th December 2022.

Chris, Max and Zach with Chris' parents Jackie and Andy and sister Emma at the Walk in the Dark finish

Louise underwent immunotherapy but sadly, passed away just four months later on 25th April 2023. Chris, who is currently on a sabbatical from his job at Pursuit Aerospace, Burnley, to adjust to life without Louise, said: “Louise’s cancer was just too aggressive.

“Unfortunately, up until the point it had spread into her lymph nodes, Louise had had no real symptoms. Louise was very fit and healthy. She went running regularly with friends, she was a keen walker and she was very active through the boys’ football clubs – Langho Juniors for Max and Wilpshire Wanderers for Zach – and parents’ groups connected to St Mary’s Langho and St Augustine’s.”

“Louise passed away at home and to mark the first anniversary of her passing, we have decided to celebrate her life by fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation to thank everyone at Rosemere Cancer Centre for all of their efforts as they tried to save Louise.”

Chris, Max and Zach were joined on Walk in the Dark by Chris’ parents Jackie and Andy Kay, of Langho, sister Emma Kay, of Longridge, who set up an online sponsorship page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/emma-kay-1710274312538 as well as around 550 other walkers.

Louise holidaying with Chris, Max and Zach

This Sunday, good friends Dave Owens, Simon Leyland and Dave Roscoe will be joining Chris to skydive as Team Point Break, named after the cult 1991 Keanu Reeves/Patrick Swayze surfing and skydiving film. Chris has set up an online sponsorship page for this challenge at https://www.justgiving.com/page/1709928933630-point-break

Louise’s family and friends also donated £5,030 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation in her name following her passing.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

