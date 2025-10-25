Food hygiene ratings explained (England and Wales)

Six Lancashire businesses fail food hygiene checks as 13 establishments visited by inspectors

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

13 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on September 24.

1. Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT

Rated 1 on September 24. | Google

Rated 3 on September 24.

2. Padrino's Pizzeria, Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY

Rated 3 on September 24. | Google

Rated 2 on September 16.

3. Duckworth Hall Inn, Duckworth Hall, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, BB5 3RQ

Rated 2 on September 16. | Google

Rated 0 on September 17.

4. Al Burak Desserts, Whalley Road, Accrington, BB5 1AS

Rated 0 on September 17. | Contributed

