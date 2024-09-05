Six great Lancashire getaways to make the most of the end of summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end of the summer is here, but don’t think that means holidays have to stop. The sun will still peek through those clouds well into September and the change of the season is the perfect time for a mini break in Lancashire’s glorious autumnal countryside.

With marvellous midweek deals, exciting events for weekenders, awesome attractions and beautiful landscapes including breathtaking beaches, fantastic forests and wonderful woodland, Lancashire has everything you need to make the most of this much-loved time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help you decide, here are six great Lancashire getaways that you can still enjoy this September to soak up the last of the summer sun, or bask in those beautiful autumn days when the leaves start to crinkle underfoot.

Encounter Festival

Surround yourself with arts and culture at Encounter Festival in the city of Preston Just one of the many exciting events that take place towards the end of the summer, Encounter Festival promises an engaging and diverse programme that celebrates the vibrant arts scene and community of Lancashire. Past Encounters have seen an array of spectacular performances, inspiring arts and impressive music bringing spectators to their feet.

This year the festival takes place on Saturday Septmeber 21 and Sunday, September 22, when the streets of Preston will buzz with life and creativity. The ideal end of summer destination, the city is also home to a vibrant music and comedy scene, as well as fantastic food and drink options.

Stay at Number 10 Preston, a five-star aparthotel in the heart of the city and experience the luxury of a boutique hotel with all the facilities you’d find in a luxury apartment. Rooms are kitted out with Hypnos beds, Molton Brown toiletries, 600 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets and luxury fixtures and fittings. A one night stay over the weekend (room only rate) starts from just £138. Click here to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you want to make the most of the countryside on Preston’s doorstep and stay closer to nature Samlesbury Hall’s shepherds huts, in their pretty woodland hamlet, are heated, with ensuite bathrooms and come located around an adorable firepit, perfect for toasting marshmallows. Book here.

In the historic grounds of Samlesbury Hall sits a gathering of colourful huts - a rustic and carefree alternative to your traditional hotel room. Each hut comes complete with two double beds in European oak, memory foam mattresses, low-wattage electricity to keep your phone charged, as well as a cosy en-suite.

Whilst in the city be sure to book Michelin and Good Food Guide listed Aven Restaurant, just off the historic Winkley Square, for its delicious and inventive tasting menu which can be snapped up for just £69, perfect for those starting out on their fine dining experiences journey. The restaurant was founded by acclaimed Masterchef – The Professionals chef Oli Martin, who works alongside Head Chef Sean Wrest crafting seasonal dishes, using foraged ingredients and the very finest local produce.

Tolkein Trail

Embark on the Tolkien Trail from The Shireburn Arms in the Ribble Valley Immerse yourself in nature with a stay in the Lancashire countryside. The 17th century hotel is the starting point for The Tolkien Trail, a five and a half mile circular walk which explores the landscapes that inspired JRR Tolkien during visits to his son, who was studying at the prestigious Stonyhurst College nearby. Tolkien spent time at and near the college during the second world war and Middle Earth is said to be inspired by the nature and wooded landscapes in the area.

A double room, with breakfast, at The Shireburn Arms can be snapped up for just £95 for one night on Sunday, September 15, or you can book with a £25 per adult allowance for dinner for just £135. For the real Tolkien buff, why not treat yourself to a night in their Tolkien Suite? Click here to book

Whalley Rd, Hurst Green, Clitheroe BB7 9QJ | 4.3 out of 5 (882 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Google

Morecambe Bay and Lancaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy local delicacies, go for a dip and enjoy stunning sunsets in Morecambe on Morecambe Bay. It’s often noted that the west coast offers the perfect sunset views, and towards the end of summer is one of the best times to enjoy them. Head along to Morecambe Bay for a sunset like no other and to enjoy a local delicacy that cannot be found anywhere else.

The recently opened Bath Rooms boutique hotel offers a fantastic selection of rooms close to the seaside resort’s promenade. Comfort meets timeless elegance in the 11 beautifully appointed rooms, each decked out with all the amenities you‘ll need for your coastal micro-getaway. A one-night break at the hotel starts from just £80. Click here to book.

What’s more, guests can find The Bath Tap downstairs, a craft bar stocking the best of local cask ales, craft beers, signature spirits and more, and every weekend the Morecambe Bay Chowder Company offers guests the chance to chow down on their signature Morecambe Bay Chowder and a range of other dishes which make good use of local produce from the Bay and its bountiful surroundings.

Morecambe promenade

Nearby Lancaster is perfect for history lovers with Lancaster Castle offering a series of tours, and many museums and art galleries including The Judge’s Lodgings which is currently showcasing the Style and Sensibility textile exhibition harking back to the days of Austen and Bridgerton. Discover even more about this incredible city, on an organised tour with experienced and knowledgeable tour guides.

Museums and art galleries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step back in time with a visit to East Lancashire’s museums and art galleries. An Elizabethan Gem, Gawthorpe Hall's beautiful interiors show life as it was in the Victorian era for the Kay-Shuttleworth family who resided there for almost 400 years. Discover the history of the house, the family and famous visitors such as writers Charlotte Bronte and Elizabeth Gaskell. The Hall has fantastic grounds too with gardens for play and woodland for adventure.

The Haworth Art Gallery in Accrington, is known as the home of the largest collection of Tiffany glass in Europe. Accrington-born Joseph Briggs worked for Tiffany and collected and curated a large collection, which he sent home to Accrington between 1932-1933. The Arts & Crafts house built for William Haworth, still retains a stately home feel, and visitors can also take a look around the historic stables and motor house which has been reimagined as Artist Studios where skilled craftspeople work and sell their wares.

Just 15 minutes away you also have The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery which opened in 1902 as a museum for the people of Rawtenstall. With exhibitions showcasing natural history, contemporary art and a cabinet of curiosities that shouldn’t be missed! The natural history exhibition features a huge selection of taxidermy animals including the well known The Tiger and Python piece which has inspired many other artists, most famously Alexandre Isidore who created an oil painting based on the piece which is on display in The Louvre in Paris.

To understand the history and culture of Pendle, head to Pendle Heritage Centre in the pretty village of Barrowford. Here you’ll also learn more about the notorious Pendle Witch trials. Lancashire’s industrial past comes alive in Queen Street Mill in Burnley, which offers a fascinating insight into the industrial heritage of the area and boast the world’s only surviving and operational stream driven weaving shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lawrence Hotel | submit

Ideally situated, close to these East Lancashire treasures, is the award-winning hotel, The Lawrence. Located in Padiham it offers fantastic accommodation, with one of its luxurious rooms styled and named after Gawthorpe Hall. The Gawthorpe room pays homage to the area with its beautiful décor, furniture and slipper bath for you to relax in after a day exploring. An evening stay in The Lawrence’s Gawthorpe Room comes in at £149 (room only), and there are alternative options starting from as little as £99. This September the Hotel is offering a date night package which includes 2 course evening meal on day of arrival, overnight stay, and breakfast from just £125 (weekday) or £155 (Saturday). Click here to book.

Foodie hotspot

Enjoy a gourmet getaway in West Lancashire’s Michelin hotspot, Aughton, which is home to restaurants with four Michelin stars between them. Choose from chef Mark Birchall’s Moor Hall, with its two Michelin stars and Michelin green star due to its home grown kitchen garden, its sister restaurant The Barn at Moor Hall which offers a slightly more casual Michelin star dining experience or nearby sō-lō Restaurant where chef Tim Allen has created an informal modern British cuisine menu that’s sure to impress for just 40 covers.

Moor Hall | UGC

Moor Hall is home to a number of rooms in the main hall and seven new luxurious garden rooms within its grounds. These beautiful rooms have been thoughtfully designed featuring emperor beds, shower rooms, open plan lounges and private terrace with hot tub. A midweek, bed and breakfast break comes in at £650, with guests also invited to dine for either lunch or dinner during their stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in the area there are even more foodie things to see and do with a trip to Ormskirk’s food and drink market, or the town market to grab a bite of Ormskirk Gingerbread, a local delicacy set to date back to 1732 – making it older than the famous Grasmere Gingerbread of the Lake District. You can also take a trip down the Leeds Liverpool Canal with Lancashire Canal Cruises which offer their own dining experiences or take a trip to Cedar Farm, with its café, food shop, gallery, craft and artisan shops.

St Anne’s

This September the annual St Anne’s Kite Festival will once again adorn the skies. Taking place Friday 13th – Sunday 15th September, you can head to the beautiful Victorian Seaside Resort for a fun yet relaxing getaway, spend time watching the kites and take in some of the fantastic shopping experiences, cafes, restaurants and attractions on the doorstep.

Stay at Offshore, the town’s newest seafront hotel, with its terrace bar overlooking the promenade it’s the perfect place to view the illuminated kite display on the Friday evening. Opened in March 2024, Offshore offers 99 bedrooms, a great menu of pub favourites and is the perfect base for exploring the local area. Click here to book.

Fairhaven Lake | Google

Theres nothing like embracing the last of the summer sun with a picnic on the beach, and there are loads of outdoor attractions nearby if the weather is on your side. Fairhaven Lake and Nature Reserve is home to some great activities too including mini golf, tennis, watersports and more, as well as a lovely leisurely walk location. The area is home to a number of great golf courses including Staining Lodge and Fairhaven Golf Club which are open to visitors, and of course the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club which has hosted the Open eleven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can find plenty of great indoor attractions too, with Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion and its jam-packed programme of theatre, comedy and cinema, or Sandgrown Spirits’ gin distillery tour and tasting sessions. You’re located just outside the bustling seaside resort of Blackpool too, so why not head into the town and check out Showtown Museum, a new venue which showcases the history of fun and entertainment from Blackpool and one that is bound to keep you entertained for hours. Stay into the evening for the unmissable world-famous Blackpool Illuminations, the world’s biggest free light show.