An investigation is underway following a fire in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.

Six fire engines and specialist vehicles from Burnley, Nelson, Rawtenstall, Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to a commercial fire on Accrington Road, Burnley, at just before 3-15am.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is now under investigation.