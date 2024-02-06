Singing keeps Brian 90 years young

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian, of Fairfield Avenue, Clitheroe, has been a member of The Grand Choir for many years.

At their rehearsal just before his birthday, the choir celebrated his big occasion with a rousing chorus of 'Happy Birthday', a specially composed song, and a large cake.

Brian said afterwards that he has always loved singing and that it keeps him young. "That's why I don't look 90!", he quipped.

The Grand Choir is open to anyone, and rehearses on Monday evenings from 19:00-21:00 at The Grand Venue, York Street, Clitheroe.