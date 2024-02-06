News you can trust since 1877
Singing keeps Brian 90 years young

Brian Jones recently celebrated his 90th birthday with fellow members of The Grand Choir, Clitheroe
By Graham HaldaneContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT
Brian, of Fairfield Avenue, Clitheroe, has been a member of The Grand Choir for many years.

At their rehearsal just before his birthday, the choir celebrated his big occasion with a rousing chorus of 'Happy Birthday', a specially composed song, and a large cake.

Brian said afterwards that he has always loved singing and that it keeps him young. "That's why I don't look 90!", he quipped.

The Grand Choir is open to anyone, and rehearses on Monday evenings from 19:00-21:00 at The Grand Venue, York Street, Clitheroe.

For further information, contact [email protected].

