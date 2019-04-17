Shock as popular and long established Padiham restaurant announces closure

One of Padiham's longest established businesses has announced it is closing after almost 30 years.

News that Mamma Mia Italian restaurant has closed down has sent shockwaves through the town.

The announcement was made on social media and hundreds of people have expressed their sadness at the closure of the popular restaurant that was run by husband and wife Sylvia and Antonino Seminara.

The statement about the closure said it was made 'with sadness and regret' following a family decision.

It then adds: ' On behalf of us all here at the restaurant, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers/ friends for your continued support and love for our business over the last 27 years.

'From the bottom of our hearts, we are so appreciative beyond words and we will miss you all dearly.'

The business was initially launched in Read but then moved to the former Crossways in Padiham, a locally listed and well known building in Whalley Road, Padiham.

The property was once a doctor's surgery and had also operated as a variety of restaurants and a children's home.

The building was very rundown when the Seminaras took it over and the couple transformed the once derelict property into a vibrant restaurant and take-away business.

Over the years Mamma Mia has hosted many charity events and dinners, raising thousands of pounds for good causes.