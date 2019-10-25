Sensory room to open in town centre after Burnley Council funding pledge

Charter Walk Shopping Centre has begun work on a dedicated sensory room after securing over £55k in funding from Burnley Council.



The room, which is set to launch as part of the centre’s ‘Purple Tuesday’s plans, is the latest in a number of initiatives introduced by Charter Walk to ensure people living with disabilities have a more comfortable shopping experience.

The funding is part of the larger Better Care Grant given to Lancashire County Council to invest in social care projects.

Charter Walk is one of only two schemes to be allocated funding from the portion of the grant given to Burnley Council.

The sensory room will be specifically designed to provide a safe and comfortable space for shoppers suffering with sensory overload away from the hustle and bustle of the centre.

Plans for the room also include state of the art changing facilities including a lie down bed suitable for adults and a hoist.

Centre manager Debbie Hernon said: “Our mission here at Charter Walk is to ensure that all shoppers, regardless of ability, have the best possible experience and the sensory room that this funding will help us build will go a long way to ensuring we meet that mission.

"The room is expected to launch in time for this year’s Purple Tuesday and will be a central part of our efforts here this year.”

Since taking part in the national Purple Tuesday campaign last year the Burnley based Shopping Centre has developed a number of permanent initiatives to make the centre fully accessible to shoppers with disabilities.

As part of their efforts all Centre staff have received specialised training with three members of staff becoming dedicated ‘Autism Champions’ and the Centre has been certified ‘Autism Friendly’.

Charter Walk is one of only 12 shopping centres nationally to achieve this accreditation.

Coun. Ivor Emo, the Burnley council executive member for housing and leisure, said: “We want to use this funding to provide first class facilities and services for disabled residents and visitors and improve not only their quality of life, but also for their carers and families.

“The two schemes put forward for funding are both exciting and valuable in terms of the positive impact they will have, and we are extremely pleased to be able to support them.”

Charter Walk has also installed a ‘Purple Pathway’ in their car park which highlights the easiest and quickest route of entry into the Centre for shoppers with mobility issues.

