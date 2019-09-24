Second 'suspect' device found by police in Padiham

Police in East Lancashire were tonight investigating a second suspicious device.

A "suspicious package" had earlier prompted an evacuation around Burnley Cricket Club.

But shortly after the all-clear was given, it emerged another incident had occurred in Padiham.

Burnley Police tweeted at around 6.30pm: "We are investigating following a report of suspicious circumstances at Padiham Service Station in Burnley Road, Padiham.

"We were called around 2.50pm today following reports a suspect device had been attached to an ATM machine overnight causing damage.

"Officers, as well as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, are at the scene and a 100m cordon is currently in place.

"Enquiries are on-going and an investigation underway"

The cordon at Padiham Service Station was later removed and investigations were continuing.