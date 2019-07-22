Scott Cunliffe’s RunAway Challenge: Groups urged to apply for piece of funding pot

Clarets fan Scott Cunliffe raised an incredible £60,000 after running to every one of Burnley FC's away games last season...and now he wants that money to make a difference in the community.



Half of this fund is now open for local charities and not-for-profit community organisations to bid into while the other 50% will be distributed to the community trusts of the other 19 Premier League clubs.

To be eligible for the RunAway Challenge Fund, the following criteria applies:

- The organisation must be based and delivering work in Burnley and/or the surrounding boroughs.

- The organisation must have a human-interest focus (please note animal, political or medical research organisations are not eligible for this fund).

- The project you wish to fund must be delivered within 12 months of receiving the grant.

Organisations that match the above criteria can bid for up to £2,000 from the £30,000 fund available.

Applications for the fund close on Friday at 4pm.

A panel meeting will be held week commencing the August 5th to review applications and select the chosen organisations.

Successful applicants will be informed once this selection process is complete.

To apply, click here

For any questions surrounding the application process, please email s.mcnamara@burnleyfc.com.