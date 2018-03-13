School pays tribute to "lovely young man" Ethan

Classmates of Ethan Hunt, who died last night after battling sepsis, were told the tragic news of his death this afternoon.

An announcement was made at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley and a spokesman said the school was "devastated" following the tragic news.

The spokesman said: "Everyone at Blessed Trinity is devastated following the news that Ethan has passed away.

"Ethan was a lovely young man and was a very popular member of our Catholic community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

"Naturally we are offering help and support to his friends at this difficult time."

Sixteen-year-old Ethan was studying for his GCSES when he contracted the deadly sepsis bug four weeks ago.

Doctors had to remove both his legs from below the knee and he had been placed in an induced coma while he battled for his life in the intensive care unit at Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital.