SafeNet: Burnley refuge centre awarded Lancashire LGBT Quality Mark

A Burnley-based domestic abuse refuge and community support group has been awarded the prestigious Lancashire LGBT Quality Mark in recognition of how well it meets the needs of LGBTQI+ people and reduces barriers to the service being provided.

SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services said they were "delighted" to be honoured with the award, which also rewards companies which create a positive and supportive work place for LGBTQI+ employees and meet the needs of LBGTQI+ staff, volunteers, and service users.

“It’s wonderful that SafeNet has been recognised by Lancashire LGBT and we are proud to provide fully-inclusive and accessible accommodation and services to those who need them," said Andrya Prescott, Business Development Manager for SafeNet. “Domestic abuse has no boundaries and occurs in every community.

"We recognise the additional barriers LGBTQI+ people face from abusive family members, intimate relationship partners or from an ex-partner, not only through the additional ways to abuse someone because of their sexuality, or gender identity, but also fear of an agency’s lack of awareness, or a judgemental response," Andrya added. “It can often feel like there’s no way out but the first step is just a phone call away.”

Established in 1976, SafeNet provides secure refuges and safe-houses, as well as community support, in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, with accommodation in Burnley, Lancaster, Preston and Rochdale, and community-based support services in Blackpool, Lancaster, and Rochdale.

It provides support to adults and children who are escaping any form of domestic abuse and violence and, in addition to refuges, SafeNet also offer numerous safe houses as a stepping stone towards independent living.