Rotary Christmas cheer in spring for the hospice

Dedicated members of the Padiham Rotary Club raised Christmas cheer and cash for Pendleside Hospice on Santa's sleigh.

The volunteers raised £1,250 for the hospice through their travels around Burnley, Padiham, Read and Simonstone throughout December.

Brian Hough, a regular and valuable volunteer at Pendleside Hospice, attended the Rotary Club’s presentation evening at The Higher Trapp Hotel where a pie and pea supper and entertainment was provided for all guests. He was presented with the cheque by the club’s president, Mr David Alexander.

Anthony Briggs, treasurer, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response from local residents and the money raised for Pendleside from our Santa Sleigh. The care and support offered to the community by the hospice is so valuable and we are very fortunate to have access to these services in our area.”