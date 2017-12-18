Roger the Reindeer drops in for a flying visit to Burnley school

It may be his busiest time of year, but Father Christmas gave one of his reindeers time off to visit a Burnley primary school.

Roger the reindeer was made a real fuss of when he arrived at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary in Wellfield Drive.

Pupils get the chance to meet Roger the reindeer at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley

Each class was allowed 10 minutes with him after the visit was organised by Mrs Sam Hartley who is the Associate Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator who also works for Ribble Valley Reindeers.

And the children are now busy stocking up Roger's favourite snack, custard cream biscuits, to leave out for him on Christmas Eve.