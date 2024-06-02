Road closure in place as fire crews tackle blaze in Briercliffe
Police are urging motorists to find alternative routes of travel as fire crews tackle a blaze in Briercliffe.
Burnley Road, between the junction of Granville Street and Cobden Street, is currently closed in both directions and is likely to be “for some time”.
Residents in the area are also being advised to keep their windows closed.
