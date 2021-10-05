Road closed and homes evacuated after gas pipe fire in Lancashire
A road in Bacup was closed by police and several homes were evacuated as emergency services tackled a gas pipe fire.
Two fire crews from Bacup responded to the incident in South Street at around 7.50pm yesterday (October 4).
On arrival it was discovered the fire involved an external gas pipe at the rear of a domestic property.
The road was closed by police and several homes were evacuated as emergency services battled the flames.
Cadent Gas were also called to assist with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have closed South Street in Bacup, Rossendale due to a fire.
"Please avoid the area to assist emergency vehicles attending.
"We will update you once the road has reopened."
