Road closed after large stuck crane blocks busy Ribble Valley route

For safety, police have had to close the road and are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "There is a large crane stuck and partially blocking Lythe Fell Road near Slaidburn. For safety, the road is likely to be closed or be impassable for most vehicles throughout the day whilst the recovery happens.

"If you need to use this route, plan your alternate journey before setting off and leave plenty of time. We'll keep you updated and let you know once the road is cleared and thank you for your patience in the meantime."