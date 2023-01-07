The rescue volunteers were called to assist Lancashire Police at just after 1pm on January 6 in a search for a 24-year-old woman who had gone missing near Dunsop Bridge.

The team of 21 worked with the National Police Air Service helicopter – who spotted her and managed to get her to safety in just under three hours.

Bowland Pennine MRT had their first call out of 2023

A Facebook post by Bowland Pennine MRT read: “Team members living or working nearby were very quickly on scene where the vulnerable young person was identified to be in the Mere Clough area, just off Langden Brook. The Police helicopter spotted the vulnerable female in the Mouse Hill/Mere Clough area and the rescue team then stood down knowing everyone had done their part in rescuing the vulnerable female back to safety.”