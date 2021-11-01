Ribble Valley road closed due to flooding
A major road into Sawley is closed this morning due to flooding.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:25 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:26 am
Police are warning motorists that Sawley Road in Sawley at the junction of Grindleton and Bolton-by-Bowland will be closed for some time due to flooding.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Please be aware Sawley Road in Sawley at the junction of Grindleton and Bolton-by-Bowland will be closed for some time due to flooding.
"Please take extra care on the roads and drive safely."