Reward offered for return of cherished pet dog missing from home in Burnley for almost a week

The owner of a chihuahua, that went missing from her home in Burnley almost a week ago, has offered a reward for her safe return.

Toni Heaton believes that Dotty, her tiny ginger chihuahua may have been stolen from her home in the Rosegrove area.

She went missing last Saturday and since then no trace has been seen of her since despite a heartfelt appeal on facebook which received 3, 500 shares.

There have been a few possible sightings of the tiny young female dog, who is very distinctive looking, but nothing has come of them so far.

If anyone has information they are asked to ring Toni on 07710486062