With the Honda ZR-V you get the best of both worlds – electric and petrol – says Julie Marshall

Honda ZR-V Advance

The new ZR-V from Honda sits between the HR-V and CR-V.

It’s a mid-sized hybrid SUV and all models are powered by a two-litre petrol engine which generates power to the electric motors that drive the front wheels, charging the battery as required.

The benefits of this are electric car levels of acceleration without having to plug in a cable or worry about range.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honda ZR-V Advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The battery will drive the car by itself at low speeds but not for long as the engine will kick in after a few miles - it’s a seamless transition though and does mean that mpg is optimised.

At motorway speed there is a bit of road and wind noise, the latter courtesy of the large wing mirrors, but we never found it particularly intrusive

The suspension is not as comfortable as some other SUVs and it struggles over poor road surfaces but the upside is well-weighted steering and very little body roll.

It’s smart although, except for the distinctive front grille, it is not particularly exciting to look at.

Honda ZR-V Advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The silhouette is sleeker than many SUVs with the result that three adults in the back might find it a bit of a squeeze and the boot capacity at 370 litres is smaller than you’d expect. Even with the sunroof in our Advance model there were no complaints about head clearance though.

On the plus side the rear seats fold flat and the load cover can be folded up and stowed away which is a nifty trick and it has a powered boot lid.

The interior is stylish with a nice mix of soft touch materials. Harsh plastic is reserved for the bottom of the doors.

The dashboard set-up is a good mixture of analogue and digital with the all-important climate control dials chunky and easy to use. Our Advance trim - the top spec of the three on offer - came with head-up display, wireless phone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay. Android phone users will need to attach a cable.

Honda ZR-V Advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of storage options although anyone who likes to lug around large bottles of water may struggle to find a home for them.

USB ports are scattered around the cabin - two in the front and two in the back.

Front seats have plenty of adjustment, as does the steering wheel. Seat height is higher than a family car but not as high as a typical SUV so may not be suitable for drivers who like to sit up and look out over the bonnet.

Rearward view isn’t brilliant but, as all models get a rear-view camera (but not 360 degrees) and parking sensors, it is not much of a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three trim levels: Elegance, Sport and Advance. All have a decent specification including adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and 18in alloys. Sport adds a few styling touches but if you like all the bells and whistles then you need the range-topping Advance. This adds leather seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel and the sunroof.

Specifications

Honda ZR-V

Price: £43,545

Engine: 2.0-litre, hybrid

Power: 184bhp

Torque: 231lb/ft

Transmission: eCVT

Top speed: 108mph

0-62mph: Eight seconds

Economy: 48.7mpg