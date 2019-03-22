Revealed: Burnley fans splurge almost £850 on travel and tickets for Premier League away losses

Demonstrating just how much a labour of love being a football fan can be, a new study has revealed that Burnley supporters have spent an estimated £840.51 on travel and tickets for away matches their team has gone on to lose so far this season, the sixth-highest amount amongst Premier League clubs.

Exploring fans' expenditure over the course of the 2018/19 Premier League season so far, LiveFootballTickets.com have calculated how much money local supporters from each of the 20 Premier League clubs have lost from travelling and paying to watch their team lose away matches.

Burnley fans have forked out plenty of money this season to see the Clarets lose.

With particularly long away trips taking Clarets fans to places like the South Coast, the Welsh capital, and the North East, travelling to games away from Turf Moor can be taxing indeed, with the club's nine away losses this season seeing Burnley supporters spend almost £850 and cover around 3,091 miles - equivalent to driving to Stockholm and back.

Spare a thought, however, for Bournemouth fans, who have forked out the most to see their team lose in away matches this season, averaging a grand total of £1,194.30 in tickets and travel for their 11 disappointing results on the road. They have also covered a whopping 4,682 miles, which is the same as driving to Denver, Colorado as the crow flies.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool fans have seen their side lose just once on the road all season, with their sole loss at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium costing the fans an average of £42.96, while fans of the team that beat them that day have splurged £259.82 on venturing out to watch their Pep Guardiola's team's three away defeats.

“Local supporters personify the spirit and culture of their football club," said Stefan Balkenende, a spokesperson from LiveFootballTickets.com. "Their dedication to all matters regarding their team’s progress throughout the season is represented by them committing a significant amount of time and money going to matches.

"Whilst away matches which result in wins usually justify the substantial expenditure to go to them, losses can sometimes feel like a huge waste of money," Stefan added. "Especially, if the team has not put in a good performance. This research highlights the money supporters have essentially ‘lost’ from their Premier League teams away woes – with some fans feeling more of a pinch on their wallets than others."