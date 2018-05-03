REV RON GREENALL: A piece of history rich in filling

My first act today is to give you a postcard impression of the Drury Lane’s Theatre in London, for the first production here took place during this week in 1663.

Derek Broadbent, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, is responsible for the Brighouse & Rastrick Band's arrangement of The Floral Dance, which charted in at number two back in December 1977. Mr Broadbent will be reuniting with his former players and current members of the band on Saturday, March 25, at Huddersfield Town Hall, to conduct a special concert to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

What a dramatic fact and picture this is.

With the theme of drama and music still before me I am asking you if you remember “The Floral Dance” played by the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band?

It was number two in the British pop charts in this week in 1977 and still brings back memories for me.

Pictured is former conductor of the band Derek Broadbent, from Bradford in West Yorkshire, who marked the 40th anniversary of the band’s hit success with a special concert last year.

The last trolleybus in London ran during this week in 1962.

Now to transport and my second picture of a London trolleybus. You have reminded me that the first horse drawn buses came onto the roads of the capital in1 825 with New York following just six years later.

The first Hansom Cabs appeared in 1834 with the driver sitting on a high seat at the rear.

Following what I have commented about Blackpool Airport, a reader from Coppull has recently pointed out to me that the first ever scheduled flight from a regional airport was from Liverpool to Amsterdam in 1934.

Rev refs May 2018 Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Trolleybus, Wyrebank Basin, Bilsborrow Children's Festival, former conductor of the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band Derek Broadbent and a plate of sandwiches

Furthermore, she added that the first package holiday flight flew from Liverpool to the South of France in 1952.

Now if you make the point that I am droning on a bit today, I am, with my third picture. It is of the initial work taking place at Wyrebank basin in Garstang. Cut this out and take it with you on your next canal walk in Garstang and notice the change in this area.

My next image is from Bilsborrow in times past and from this old “Garstang Courier” picture we can not only get the feel and pageantry of the occasion, but also see many participants we will recognise.

This month and next will of course be filled with garden parties, fetes, and May and Rose Queen festivals. I use my fifth picture because no such occasion would be complete without the refreshments of sandwiches and cakes. It is of a plate of sandwiches.

The word itself was born on a very late night in 1762 when an English nobleman, who was the Fourth Earl of Sandwich ordered a waiter to bring him roast beef between two slices of bread so he could continue playing cards and gambling while eating.

This legend appears to be true and since that time the sandwich trade has mushroomed out of all proportion and with almost every imaginable filling.

You may recall that during the war and just after salmon and meat paste were staple fillings for school or street parties and a sweet jam sandwich with custard on it!

How tastes and choices have changed, but even the mention of a jam butty makes me hungry, even in 2018, so now I am off to the kitchen, sinner that I am.

