Results day is animal magic for Ribble Valley student and budding vet Will

Student William Golding is set to take his place at a top university studying Veterinary Science after receiving oustanding A'level results.

William (18), who is from Salesbury, gained A * s across the board in Biology, Chemistry, and Psychology to earn his place at the Russell Group University.

A student at St Mary's College in Blackburn, Will received an impressive total of four Russell Group university offers of acceptance before completing his exams and his top scores mean he will be able to study at his first choice which was the University of Nottingham.

The Russell Group is a self-selected association of twenty-four public research universities in the UK.

To prepare him for his degree course Will undertook several placements to gain crucial experience in a field that is not only challenging but highly competitive.

He was given the chance to assist in many complex procedures including hernia repair and caesarean sections and he also handled livestock on a day to day basis.

Will also completed a “unique” placement on a farm that is used as a day centre for adults with special needs.

Will said: "The placements gave me a taste of real life vetting and first-hand experience of the application of scientific knowledge, coupled up with practical skills in the field."

And as he embarks on his studies Will remembered the teachers who have helped him saying: "I would like to thank my teachers who have been brilliant.

"They have always offered support and advice."