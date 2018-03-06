Restaurant serves up special lunch to treat devoted carers

Carers, who devote their time to looking after others, were treated to a special lunch.

Fitzy’s at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone invited carers from Crossroads Care East Lancashire to the restaurant for a meal for all their hard work over the past 12 months.

And each of the eight carers look after a member of their own family who suffer from serious illness.

Fitzy’s have supported the charity for the year and have regularly donated to the cause which helps dozens of people across east Lancashire.

Staff at the restaurant came up with the idea to give the carers a treat and some much needed rest and recuperation in the restaurant.

As well as supporting the charity, Fitzy’s also donates a percentage of the sale of its famous “rag pudding” to the charity and staff also presented the carers with a cheque for £1,200.

This will go towards the Memory Choir which was set up by Crossroads Care East Lancashire for those living with dementia and their carers.

Doreen Murray, who has been looking after her husband Roger for a number of years, was one of the carers who enjoyed the lunch

She said: "It was a welcome break from my normal routine and I have made some new friends in a similar situation to myself.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with them again in the near future.”

Doreen has to care for her husband since he suffered a stroke and the staff from Crossroads support her every morning by helping to get Roger ready for the day.

John Rattigan, who is the chief executive officer of Crossroads, said: “These carers work tirelessly to look after their family and they don’t get paid for it, so we are grateful to Fitzy’s for putting on this treat for them.

Sheila Oxborough, manager at Fitzy’s, said: “All carers deserve to relax and enjoy some good food so this is the least we could do to help them out.

“It was a pleasure to have them take some time out and spend it at Fitzy’s where they are always welcome.”