Resident treated with oxygen after early hours Burnley house fire
A member of the public was administered oxygen from fire and rescue personnel after a fire at a house in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.
By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:39 pm
Two fire engines from Burnley attended the domestic building fire on Leyland Road at 6-30am today.
The fire crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to bring the incident under control.
One casualty received oxygen therapy from the fire personnel after suffering smoke inhalation.