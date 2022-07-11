Renewed appeal to find missing Blackburn man who has links to Blackpool and Burnley

Ian Thompson was last seen on Ashton Road, Lancaster, after leaving a hospital in the city at around 7.15pm on Friday (July 8).

The 30-year-old was reported missing twice last week but was located the first time in Preston and the second time in Blackpool.

“Unfortunately he is missing from home again and we are extremely concerned about him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“He has still not been found and we are asking anybody who sees this appeal to study these photos carefully.”

Ian is described as around 5ft 10is tall, of skinny build, with dark eyes, dark brown hair on the sides and a bald patch on the top of his head.

He has links to Blackpool and Burnley as well as Blackburn.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101, quoting log number 808 of July 9.